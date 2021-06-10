CollisionWeek

Collision Repair Education Foundation to Interview School Counselor Association Leadership June 24th

To better engage with K-12 school guidance counselors nationwide and ensure they have accurate collision industry career information to share with their students, the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is looking to collaborate with the American School Counselor Association (ASCA) on several initiatives this upcoming school year, beginning with an online interview with ASCA Deputy Executive Director Eric Sparks on Thursday, June 24th at 3 p.m. (EDT). The interview will be conducted through CREF’s Instagram page, and industry members are invited to join the conversation by following CREF on Instagram.

CREF 30th Anniversary logoCREF Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode said, “CREF has

