CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Axalta Signs New Five-Year Contract with Nissan in Turkey

Axalta Signs New Five-Year Contract with Nissan in Turkey

By Leave a Comment

Axalta has signed a five-year contract with Nissan Otomotiv A.Ş, the Turkish arm of the global automotive manufacturer, to deliver products and services for passenger cars throughout the manufacturer’s Turkish network through 2026. The commercial agreement, which came into effective earlier this year, will be fulfilled via Axalta’s premium global refinish brand, Standox.

Axalta logoNissan dealerships across Turkey will benefit from access to the full range of Standox products and Standox experts will offer a comprehensive range of practical and theoretical training to Nissan paint technicians across the Turkish network, as well as advanced dealership support through consulting services and auditing.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey