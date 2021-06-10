Axalta Signs New Five-Year Contract with Nissan in Turkey

Axalta has signed a five-year contract with Nissan Otomotiv A.Ş, the Turkish arm of the global automotive manufacturer, to deliver products and services for passenger cars throughout the manufacturer’s Turkish network through 2026. The commercial agreement, which came into effective earlier this year, will be fulfilled via Axalta’s premium global refinish brand, Standox.

Nissan dealerships across Turkey will benefit from access to the full range of Standox products and Standox experts will offer a comprehensive range of practical and theoretical training to Nissan paint technicians across the Turkish network, as well as advanced dealership support through consulting services and auditing.