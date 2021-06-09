CollisionWeek

Sedgwick Acquires Two Automotive Claims Appraisal Companies

Sedgwick announced that it has acquired regional automotive appraisal companies Automotive Damage Appraisers of the Southwest (ADASW) and Metro Appraisal.

Sedgwick logoThese acquisitions expand the reach and scale of Sedgwick’s growing auto claims division in the U.S.

“We are excited to announce these strategic acquisitions and expand our solutions and footprint in the auto appraisal space,” said Chris Bakes, Sedgwick managing director for auto appraisals. “Adding ADASW and Metro to the Sedgwick family enhances our coast-to-coast auto solutions team and reflects our commitment to providing comprehensive, tech-driven claims solutions for our clients.”

ADASW is a regional independent appraiser of damaged cars,

