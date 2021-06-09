Safelite Group Acquires Auto Glass Company in California

Safelite Group announced an agreement to acquire the assets of Breaker Glass Co. in Placerville, Calif. The transaction was completed on Friday, June 4.

“We’re pleased to welcome Breaker Glass associates to the Safelite family,” said Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group. “Over the last 40 years they have built strong community involvement and a reputation providing outstanding customer service through an honest, straightforward and friendly approach. Their mission and values nicely align with ours, making this acquisition a terrific addition to our business.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity to leverage the skills and talents of their team