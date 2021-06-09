Fourth Quarter 2020 Collision Repair Average Weekly Wages Up 6.2% Compared to 2019

The decline in employment improved compared to the third quarter and wages improved substantially.

An analysis of U.S. auto body repair facilities, employment and wages by state shows that collision repair employment continued to improve in the fourth quarter but remains below 2019 levels.

Data from the Bureau of Labor statistics illustrates the dramatic impact of the pandemic on collision repair employment and the total wages paid to employees. Average weekly wages, however, were up substantially compared to 2019.

In December 2020, total collision repair employment stood at 226,891 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The December result represents