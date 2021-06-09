Crash Champions Acquires Six Collision Repair Centers in Kansas

Crash Champions, LLC announced the acquisition of All Angles Collision Repair. Consisting of four repair centers in Wichita, Kan., one in Topeka and one in Newton.

“As we continue to evaluate new opportunities to better serve our customers and insurance partners in the Midwest, All Angles stood out as being a fit with both our business model and culture,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “They are a well-respected operator with a clear track record of success, and we look forward to building on that reputation by continuing to offer high-quality collision repair services with top-tier customer