Brian McManus Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) announced today that Brent Windom has decided to retire from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer and President and COO, Canadian Automotive Group, effective June 30. as well as a member of the Board of Directors. Brian McManus was appointed as his successor and will hold the dual role of Executive Chair and CEO of Uni-Select Inc.

“Given Brent’s decision, the Board determined that it would be a natural fit for Brian to take on the day-to-day operations of Uni-Select