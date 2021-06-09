CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Brian McManus Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select

Brian McManus Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select

By Leave a Comment

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) announced today that Brent Windom has decided to retire from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer and President and COO, Canadian Automotive Group, effective June 30. as well as a member of the Board of Directors. Brian McManus was appointed as his successor and will hold the dual role of Executive Chair and CEO of Uni-Select Inc.

Brian McManus will hold the dual role of Executive Chair and CEO of Uni-Select Inc.

“Given Brent’s decision, the Board determined that it would be a natural fit for Brian to take on the day-to-day operations of Uni-Select

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey