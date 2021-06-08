Lift Auto Group Acquires CSN BC Collisions in British Columbia

CSN Collision Centres announced that the Lift Auto Group has acquired CSN BC Collisions a 10,000 sq, ft. collision repair center Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada.

CSN BC Collisions has been in the CSN network since 2014 and is the most recent acquisition completed by Lift. The Lift Auto Group currently has 15 locations in BC, Alberta, and Saskatchewan with plans to expand across Canada.

“Lift is pleased to have acquired its first CSN location in Vancouver’s Lower Mainland, CSN BC Collisions,” said Lift Auto Group President & CEO, Mark Reineking. This facility has been serving the local community for over