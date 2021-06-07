Solera Completes Omnitracs, DealerSocket and eDriving Acquisitions

Solera Holdings, Inc. announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisitions of Omnitracs, DealerSocket and eDriving. Omnitracs is a fleet management platform, DealerSocket is a SaaS provider to the automotive industry and eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner for many of the world’s largest commercial fleets.

Solera’s expansion through these transactions is transformative for both customers and the industry. Customers around the world will benefit from lower complexity and reduced friction at all touchpoints in the vehicle lifecycle with fully-integrated, intelligent technology platforms. With operations in more than 90 countries, Solera continues to expand its position