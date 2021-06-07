Sherry Vidal-Brown Named Chief People Officer at Caliber

Caliber, parent company of Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Glass, Caliber Auto Care and Protech Automotive Solutions, announced the appointment of Sherry Vidal-Brown as Chief People Officer. In this role, Vidal-Brown will lead all facets of teammate resources, including professional development programs, organizational strategy and teammate services operations.

“We are thrilled to have Sherry join Caliber in this crucial leadership role,” said Caliber President and CEO Mark Sanders. “Our teammates are the heart and soul of Caliber. I am confident Sherry will inspire them and provide creative solutions that allow all teammates