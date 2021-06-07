Root Insurance Now Available in 31 States with Entry into Wisconsin

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, announced its entry into Wisconsin. Root is now available to the 4.3 million drivers in Wisconsin, making it the company’s 31st state.

Root Insurance is founded on the power of data. The insurance innovator is committed to unbreaking an archaic industry using modern, mobile-first technology that brings a best-in-class experience to drivers.

The Root app uses the technology in drivers’ smartphones to measure how they actually drive, making driving score the #1 factor in a Root car insurance quote, not discriminatory demographic factors such as age, ZIP code, or credit