Enterprise’s Yvette Burke Joins Collision Industry Foundation Board

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced the election of Yvette Burke, Vice President, Replacement & Leisure Division at Enterprise Holdings Inc., to the CIF Board of Trustees. CIF provides emergency relief by securing and distributing donations to collision repair professionals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events.  

Collision Industry Foundation 20th Anniversary logoBurke has a long history of philanthropic involvement, including within the collision repair industry as a member of the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) where she has contributed on numerous Committees and as a mentor, and the National Auto Body Council (NABC) as a member of the St.

