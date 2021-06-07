AASP/NJ June Virtual Meeting Examines Out-of-the-Box Solutions

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will host a virtual membership meeting, Are You at the End of Your Rope? Thinking There Has to Be a Better Way? on Wednesday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. (EDT) via Zoom. The meeting is set to feature industry business coach Barrett R. Smith, who will present an eye-opening conversation about how to better run an auto collision facility by sharing “out-of-the-box” solutions that will change the way one does business forever.

Smith is a former body shop owner who has also worked as a claims adjuster and managed independent