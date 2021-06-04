CollisionWeek

Broadway Automotive Building 70,000 sq. ft. Collision Repair Center in Wisconsin

Broadway Automotive, the family-owned and operated dealership group serving Northeastern Wisconsin since 1916, announced it is beginning construction on an all-new 70,000 sq. ft. collision repair center in Green Bay, Wisc. which it says will be the largest auto body repair facility in the Midwest.

To house the all-new Broadway Collision Center, Broadway purchased the property and building at 2650 S. Ashland Ave in Ashwaubenon, adjacent to its Chevrolet and Volkswagen dealerships.

