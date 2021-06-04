CollisionWeek

Agero Introduces Managed Tow to Repair Option for Collision Repair Facilities

Agero, whose B2B software and services enable auto manufacturers, fleets, insurers and others to support customers at every stage of vehicle ownership, introduced Tow To Repair, a turnkey technology solution and tow service makes it simpler and more cost-effective than ever for automotive dealers, repair and collision repair shops to offer customers a touchless direct tow to their facility after a vehicle breakdown.

Agero logo“The automotive industry is facing a challenging economic climate. For dealers, repair and body shops, service and repair work can not only deliver high profit margins but create opportunities for these businesses to provide an exceptional

