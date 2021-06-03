WIN Launches WINConnect Networking Initiative

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) launched a new program designed to increase networking and career building opportunities among its members, called WINConnect. Registration for the initiative opened May 24 and is available exclusively to all WIN Members interested in expanding their professional capabilities and knowledge.

Launched at the recent WIN National Educational Conference, members of WINConnect will be able to network and learn during virtual group sessions directly with the professional coaching and development team at MVP Spark.

“Working with experienced business coaches is important for women who are looking to excel in the collision repair industry,” says Susie