CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / WIN Launches WINConnect Networking Initiative

WIN Launches WINConnect Networking Initiative

By Leave a Comment

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) launched a new program designed to increase networking and career building opportunities among its members, called WINConnect. Registration for the initiative opened May 24 and is available exclusively to all WIN Members interested in expanding their professional capabilities and knowledge. 

Womens Industry NetworkLaunched at the recent WIN National Educational Conference, members of WINConnect will be able to network and learn during virtual group sessions directly with the professional coaching and development team at MVP Spark.

“Working with experienced business coaches is important for women who are looking to excel in the collision repair industry,” says Susie

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey