CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Solera Acquires eDriving

Solera Acquires eDriving

By Leave a Comment

Solera Holdings, Inc. announced that it has acquired eDriving, the digital driver risk management partner for many of the world’s largest commercial fleets. This acquisition expands Solera’s position serving all constituents engaged in vehicle lifecycle management.

SoleraeDriving identifies and remediates risky commercial driver behavior. The company’s flagship product, Mentor by eDriving, provides a unique smart-phone-based driver safety solution that uses telematics to analyze operator behavior in real time, improving roadway safety. It also generates a FICO Safe Driving Score to benchmark drivers against their peers and deploys safe-driving e-Learning programs in an easy-to-implement, highly secure environment.

eDriving complements Solera’s existing

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey