Solera Acquires eDriving

Solera Holdings, Inc. announced that it has acquired eDriving, the digital driver risk management partner for many of the world’s largest commercial fleets. This acquisition expands Solera’s position serving all constituents engaged in vehicle lifecycle management.

eDriving identifies and remediates risky commercial driver behavior. The company’s flagship product, Mentor by eDriving, provides a unique smart-phone-based driver safety solution that uses telematics to analyze operator behavior in real time, improving roadway safety. It also generates a FICO Safe Driving Score to benchmark drivers against their peers and deploys safe-driving e-Learning programs in an easy-to-implement, highly secure environment.

eDriving complements Solera’s existing