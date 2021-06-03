MOPAR Partners with I-CAR for OEM Glass Repair Certification Program

Leveraging the collision repair expertise of Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR), Mopar is launching the Mopar Certified Glass Installer Program, the industry’s first OEM glass repair certification.

I-CAR’s training and support of the new Mopar program is a perfect extension of I-CAR’s 42-year-old vision, explained John Van Alstyne, CEO and President.

“I-CAR’s mission is to provide education, information, services and solutions. This program represents a solution that brings to life the breadth of our mission. Along with education, audits, reporting, and network support in collaboration with the Mopar team, this makes I-CAR a unique and perfect fit for