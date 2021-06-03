Maryland Enacts Revised Auto Glass Safety Law

Law specifies use of Auto Glass Safety Council standards for glass replacement.

Legislation to revise Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration regulations governing auto glass replacement will become law in October following its passage by the legislature and Governor Larry Hogan allowing it to become law without signing in May.

Maryland House Bill 519 revises Subsection G (II) of Section 22-406 of the Maryland statutes to the include specific requirements on glass specifications including those by vehicle manufacturers as well as the Auto Glass Safety Council (AGSC) Auto Glass Replacement Safety Standard (AGRSS).

The revised section states:

(II) THE ADMINISTRATION SHALL ADOPT