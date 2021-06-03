CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Feature / Maryland Enacts Revised Auto Glass Safety Law

Maryland Enacts Revised Auto Glass Safety Law

By Leave a Comment

Law specifies use of Auto Glass Safety Council standards for glass replacement.

Legislation to revise Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration regulations governing auto glass replacement will become law in October following its passage by the legislature and Governor Larry Hogan allowing it to become law without signing in May.

Maryland Enacts Revised Auto Glass Safety Law Page 1Maryland House Bill 519 revises Subsection G (II) of Section 22-406 of the Maryland statutes to the include specific requirements on glass specifications including those by vehicle manufacturers as well as the Auto Glass Safety Council (AGSC) Auto Glass Replacement Safety Standard (AGRSS).

The revised section states:

(II) THE ADMINISTRATION SHALL ADOPT

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey