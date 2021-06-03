Gas Consumption Exceeds 2019 Levels for First Time Since Start of Pandemic

Demand for gasoline on weekly basis was at its highest level for the week ending May 21 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Interstate travel still down overall.

The recovery in gasoline consumption and traffic volume continued in May as more states eliminate pandemic travel and business restrictions and vaccination rates increase.

The four-week moving average of gas consumption has increased for nine of the last ten weeks through the most recent data available through the week ending May 21.

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that gasoline consumption for the week