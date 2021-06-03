Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Devon

Three months after revealing plans to expand and develop a secondary site, Fix Auto Mid Devon owner Louise Woolacott and her daughters Erika and Alena on June 1 opened the doors to Fix Auto Newton Abbot.
The 6,000 sq. ft. collision repair center has been designed and developed to complement their existing site and further cement the network’s position in the South West.
