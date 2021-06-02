Peg Burr Named SVP of Product Management at IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) has appointed Peg Burr as Senior Vice President of Product Management. Burr will leverage her extensive product strategy and management expertise to further the product leadership position that IAA has established in the industry.

“We are excited to welcome Peg to the team,” said IAA CEO and President John Kett. “She has extensive experience developing industry-disrupting solutions for global companies. This skill set and experience will help IAA better align our innovation-focused culture with our growing portfolio of products and services.”

Burr has a proven track record of accomplishment in strategy, development and growth of global