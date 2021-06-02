Maaco Launches New National Ad Campaign

Maaco announced the launch of its national integrated advertising campaign, ‘The Upside of Uh-Ohs.’ The campaign kicks off with a musically driven TV spot, directed by Grammy award-winner Joseph Kahn, that refreshes the iconic brand tagline, ‘Uh-Oh, Better Get Maaco’.

The creative campaign is rooted in the brand’s almost 50-year reputation as the one to call whenever it’s time for a fresh paint job or when life inevitably brings its dents, dings, and scratches.

“Maaco owners across North America have driven the brand’s reliable reputation because of their ability to relieve the inevitable stress that comes from automotive damage,”