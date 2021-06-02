CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Maaco Launches New National Ad Campaign

Maaco Launches New National Ad Campaign

By Leave a Comment

Maaco announced the launch of its national integrated advertising campaign, ‘The Upside of Uh-Ohs.’ The campaign kicks off with a musically driven TV spot, directed by Grammy award-winner Joseph Kahn, that refreshes the iconic brand tagline, ‘Uh-Oh, Better Get Maaco’.

The creative campaign is rooted in the brand’s almost 50-year reputation as the one to call whenever it’s time for a fresh paint job or when life inevitably brings its dents, dings, and scratches.

 

“Maaco owners across North America have driven the brand’s reliable reputation because of their ability to relieve the inevitable stress that comes from automotive damage,”

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey