CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Legislation to Limit Length of Auto Design Patents Introduced in U.S. House of Representative

Legislation to Limit Length of Auto Design Patents Introduced in U.S. House of Representative

By Leave a Comment

Bipartisan legislation seeks to reduce collision repair costs by limiting the length of time vehicle manufacturer exterior parts would be protected from competition.  

Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50), Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet in the House Judiciary Committee, announced June 1 the introduction of bipartisan legislation to limit the length time where collision repair parts, such as a hood, fender, tail light, side mirror, or quarter panel are subject to vehicle manufacturer design patents. The authors say the legislation will reduce the expense of automotive repairs and the cost of car insurance. Representatives

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey