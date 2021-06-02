Legislation to Limit Length of Auto Design Patents Introduced in U.S. House of Representative

Bipartisan legislation seeks to reduce collision repair costs by limiting the length of time vehicle manufacturer exterior parts would be protected from competition.

Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50), Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet in the House Judiciary Committee, announced June 1 the introduction of bipartisan legislation to limit the length time where collision repair parts, such as a hood, fender, tail light, side mirror, or quarter panel are subject to vehicle manufacturer design patents. The authors say the legislation will reduce the expense of automotive repairs and the cost of car insurance. Representatives