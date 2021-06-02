Compliance Training Library Now Available in KPA EHS Software

KPA, the provider of Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) compliance solutions, announced that its compliance training is now available in the KPA EHS Software platform. KPA’s online training library provides KPA EHS users with a wealth of courses that will meet their business’s unique compliance and safety needs.

“As KPA EHS continues to evolve, leveraging KPA’s existing compliance training library is one of the first things we wanted to provide our customers to improve their safety and compliance programs,” said Jade Brainard, KPA EHS Product Director.

Acquired by KPA early in 2021, KPA EHS, previously iScout, is armed with custom