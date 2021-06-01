Registration Opens for Northeast Trade Show

Registration is now open online for the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) 2021 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, which will be held in-person on September 10-12 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J.

Pre-registered NORTHEAST 2020 attendees will not need to re-register, as badge data will be carried over to the September 10-12 dates.

As New Jersey continues to loosen restrictions with the latest news that Governor Phil Murphy has removed the indoor mask mandate for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19, there is much to be excited about. The Northeast Trade Show will be