June is Automotive Service Professionals Month

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has designated June as Automotive Service Professionals Month (ASPM), a time to recognize automotive service professionals who are proficient, credentialed and committed to excellence.

Many shops, suppliers and industry organizations will celebrate these professionals now through June 30. ASE has developed special creative materials that can be downloaded and customized to help them promote ASPM and thank automotive professionals for their hard work and continued service. Available free of charge online, the materials include a special ASPM 2021 commemorative logo.

For those looking to show their support of ASE and certified service