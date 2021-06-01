Five Star Network Partners with Solera to Roll Out Qapter Estimating in France

Sidexa, a subsidiary of Solera Holdings Inc., today announced the renewal of a collaboration with its partner Five Star, one of the largest collision repair shop networks in France. Founded in 1993 and based in Mantes la Ville, Five Star is the European network of professional auto body shops from the Cromax paint brand in the Axalta Coating Systems group.

As a continuation of its long-lasting partnership around digital innovation, Five Star and its 525 bodyshops in France are taking advantage of the Qapter suite, including Qapter Intelligent Estimating, Solera’s AI-based estimating system.

Freeing up valuable time for the most