CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Five Star Network Partners with Solera to Roll Out Qapter Estimating in France

Five Star Network Partners with Solera to Roll Out Qapter Estimating in France

By Leave a Comment

Sidexa, a subsidiary of Solera Holdings Inc., today announced the renewal of a collaboration with its partner Five Star, one of the largest collision repair shop networks in France. Founded in 1993 and based in Mantes la Ville, Five Star is the European network of professional auto body shops from the Cromax paint brand in the Axalta Coating Systems group.

Five Star logoAs a continuation of its long-lasting partnership around digital innovation, Five Star and its 525 bodyshops in France are taking advantage of the Qapter suite, including Qapter Intelligent Estimating, Solera’s AI-based estimating system.

Freeing up valuable time for the most

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey