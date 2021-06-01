CIECA June 17 Webinar Examines Future of AI in Collision Repair Industry

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar is scheduled for Thursday, June 17 at 1 pm CST: “The Future of AI in the Collision Industry.” The webinar will feature Driaan du Toit, vice president of business development at Solera, and Evan Davies, Solera’s chief technology officer (CTO).

Registration for the webinar is available online.

During the one-hour live broadcast, du Toit and Davies will share insight on how to navigate the future of the collision industry using artificial intelligence (AI).

Topics will include: