CCC Changes Name to CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Information Services Inc. today announced it is updating its name to CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. The new name reflects the company’s focus on applying artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics to power mission-critical workflows, commerce, and connections across the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy. The CCC Cloud platform connects insurers, collision repairers, automakers, lenders, suppliers, and more to support the industry’s digital transformation.

CCC 2021 logo“CCC has evolved from a data provider to a SaaS technology partner digitizing interactions and operations for more than 30,000 businesses across the P&C insurance economy,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, chief executive officer, CCC Intelligent

