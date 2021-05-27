Polish Insurer PZU Selects Solera AI-Estimating Solution

Solera Holdings, Inc. today announced that PZU SA, the leading Polish insurer and the largest financial group in Central and Eastern Europe, has successfully implemented Solera’s next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) estimating software, Qapter, standardizing claims handling process according to PZU business rules.

Processing around 500,000 automotive claims every year, PZU relies on a team of 400 field assessors to perform on-site damage assessment in 90% of cases. Following the completion of a pilot project, Solera’s Qapter Intelligent Estimating will help PZU bring speed and consistency to the estimating process.

“Solera has been working with PZU in Poland for many years