National Body Repair Association to Meet with UK Office of Small Business on Insurance Repair Contracts

The United Kingdom Office of Small Business has agreed to meet with The National Body Repair Association (NBRA) to discuss steps to encourage motor insurers to review their repair contracts with vehicle body repair shops with more reasonable timeframes.

Many NBRA members who provide car body, scratch, dent and other repair services to motorists across the UK, experienced a significant decline in demand for their services due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chris Weeks, NBRA Director said, “Despite this decline, the cost of doing business has continued to climb for members, including inflationary costs in areas such as technician training and