ASA Announces New Officers and Board Members

The Automotive Service Association’s 2021 Annual Business Meeting, held May 21, included the naming of officers, board members being sworn in, board and staff member reports, and an Open Board meeting.

It also included the retirement of beloved outgoing ASA Chairman Bob Wills, AMAM.

“Bob has dedicated a great deal of his time over the past couple of decades by being involved at various levels within ASA — always with a selfless goal of improving the automotive service industry,” said ASA President Ray Fisher, AMAM. “Normally, I would say he would be dearly missed, but we will continue to tap