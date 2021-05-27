3M’s Mark Algie to Retire

Algie served on numerous industry boards during 35-year industry career.

Mark Algie, End-User Key Account Director for 3M, announced he will retire June 1 after a 35+year career with the company. Algie joined 3M in 1985 as a Territory Representative for 3M’s Automotive Trades Division and served in numerous sales and key accounts roles for the company during his career. Prior to joining 3M Algie worked at Pepsi.

Algie had three different sales territories at 3M, first in Brooklyn,