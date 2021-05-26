Northeast Tradeshow Full-Speed Ahead for September 10-12 as NJ Governor Lifts Additional COVID-19 Restrictions

In a post on Facebook the organizers of the Northeast Automotive Services Show said that its full speed ahead for the September 10-12 trade show as New Jersey Governor Murphy announced the removal of additional COVID-19 restrictions.

On Monday, Governor Phil Murphy said that he would sign an executive order lifting New Jersey’s statewide COVID-19 indoor mask mandate on Friday, May 28 allowing people fewer restrictions starting Memorial Day weekend. The move brings the state into line with recent CDC guidance that fully vaccinated people can remove their masks indoors and out.

The Governor is urging those that are