GEICO Partners with Tractable on Estimating AI

Insurer will use artificial intelligence to improve the speed and accuracy of estimate review.

GEICO, the second-largest auto insurer in the US, is partnering with Tractable to accelerate its auto claim and repair process. Tractable’s proprietary computer vision technology, trained on millions of historical claims, assesses vehicle damage like a human appraiser. Inserting artificial intelligence (AI) into the process, GEICO will be able to accurately review estimates within seconds while also reducing administrative overhead.

Todd Combs, CEO at GEICO, said, “GEICO customers know us for our speed of service and value. Tractable’s artificial intelligence solution delivers both, helping us review