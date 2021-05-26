CollisionWeek

Ford Partners with Mile Auto on Pay-Per-Mile Insurance Offering

Ford Motor Company is teaming up with Mile Auto, a next-gen insurtech company utilizing computer vision and decision analytics to offer an affordable car insurance option based on mileage to low-mileage drivers. Through Mile Auto’s technology-driven and privacy-centric pay-per-mile approach, Ford owners who drive under 10,000 miles per year could potentially save between 30% and 40% off their current rates.

Ford logo“At Ford, we are focused on ways to improve our drivers’ experiences through connectivity,” said Tim Meek, North America digital insurance manager for Ford Enterprise Connectivity. “Today, some of us are spending less time in our cars and keeping an

