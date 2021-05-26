CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/MA Announces New Member Benefit with Altus Dental Partnership

AASP/MA Announces New Member Benefit with Altus Dental Partnership

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) announced a new cost-savings benefit for its members by way of partnering with Altus Dental.

AASP-MA logoThrough the partnership, association members in good standing can take part in a dental insurance plan with competitive cost savings of roughly six to 10 percent versus signing up for the plan independently. AASP/MA’s plan will be open to shops that have as few as two employees on board. Plan participants can have access to Altus Dental’s support tools and HR hotline.

Altus Dental has committed to becoming a participant of the association’s Vendor Affinity Program

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey