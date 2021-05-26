AASP/MA Announces New Member Benefit with Altus Dental Partnership

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) announced a new cost-savings benefit for its members by way of partnering with Altus Dental.

Through the partnership, association members in good standing can take part in a dental insurance plan with competitive cost savings of roughly six to 10 percent versus signing up for the plan independently. AASP/MA’s plan will be open to shops that have as few as two employees on board. Plan participants can have access to Altus Dental’s support tools and HR hotline.

Altus Dental has committed to becoming a participant of the association’s Vendor Affinity Program