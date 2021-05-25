WreckMaster and the Towing and Recovery Association of America Announce Certification Program

WreckMaster Inc. and the Towing and Recovery Association of America, Inc. (TRAA) have announced a new partnership that will oversee the creation of a new standardized certification body. This move to one united certification is designed to increase safety, professionalism, and better serve the whole towing and recovery industry.

The new co-branded certification offerings will combine the best elements of TRAA’s and WreckMaster’s current programs and will include modified versions of all levels and competencies currently covered by TRAA and WreckMaster’s established programs. No more choosing between the two options, you will now be able to get the best of