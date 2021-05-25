CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / LKQ Acquires Hybrid Battery Reconditioner Green Bean Battery

LKQ Acquires Hybrid Battery Reconditioner Green Bean Battery

By Leave a Comment

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) today announced that it has acquired the business and assets of Green Bean Battery, LLC. Founded in 2016, Green Bean is a hybrid battery reconditioner and installer, which has developed a proprietary hybrid battery reconditioning process that creates a more reliable battery while simultaneously extending its useful life.

Green Bean acquires hybrid battery cores from multiple sources, including LKQ, and reconditions them at its state-of-the-art facilities across eight trading zones located throughout the United States. As a full-service provider, Green Bean installs its reconditioned batteries at its customers’ preferred locations in each of these trading zones

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey