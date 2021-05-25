LKQ Acquires Hybrid Battery Reconditioner Green Bean Battery

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) today announced that it has acquired the business and assets of Green Bean Battery, LLC. Founded in 2016, Green Bean is a hybrid battery reconditioner and installer, which has developed a proprietary hybrid battery reconditioning process that creates a more reliable battery while simultaneously extending its useful life.

Green Bean acquires hybrid battery cores from multiple sources, including LKQ, and reconditions them at its state-of-the-art facilities across eight trading zones located throughout the United States. As a full-service provider, Green Bean installs its reconditioned batteries at its customers’ preferred locations in each of these trading zones