Copart Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Revenue of $733.9 million

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended April 30.

For the quarter, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $733.9 million, $381.3 million, and $286.8 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $183.6 million, or 33.4%; an increase in gross profit of $138.7 million, or 57.2%; and an increase in net income of $139.3 million, or 94.5%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months were $1.19 compared to $0.62 last year, an increase of 91.9%.

For the nine months ended April 30, 2021,