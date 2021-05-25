Ben Bowman Named Senior VP of Global Supply Chain at Original One Parts

Original One Auto Parts, LLC, announced that Ben Bowman has been named Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain.

Bowman has held numerous global sourcing leadership positions in the automotive aftermarket, the most recent as VP of Supply Chain and Quality at TruckLabs. He has experience in international sourcing/outsourcing, and product development for OEM, aftermarket and specialty equipment markets.

“Ben has extensive supply chain experience in both the OEM and automotive aftermarket, and a cost management, continuous improvement mindset that will be an asset to