PPG Introduces Waterborne Low-Gloss Clearcoat System

PPG (NYSE:PPG) announced the launch of its 2.1 Low VOC Matte and Semi-Gloss Clearcoats for use with the Envirobase High Performance basecoat system in the United States and Canada. Comprised of two premium-quality 2K acrylic urethane clears, the system can reproduce a range of gloss levels—making it ideal for performing refinish repairs on low-gloss finishes offered on such vehicles as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Fiat and Lamborghini.

“Our new system specifically addresses the collision center’s need to perform accurate, small or large refinish repairs of low-gloss finishes with our waterborne basecoat system,” said Nicole Sinclair, PPG brand manager, collision, automotive refinish. “Users