Judell Anderson Announces Retirement as AASP-MN Executive Director

Judell Anderson, executive director of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) since 1996, announced that she will retire at the end of this year, the association reports. 

With Anderson at the helm, AASP-MN enjoyed major legislative victories, created a scholarship program, expanded member benefits and attained record membership.  She introduced strategic planning and applied best-practice association management principles into the day-to-day work of the association.  Perhaps one of the most important accomplishments during her tenure was the founding of

