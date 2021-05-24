Judell Anderson Announces Retirement as AASP-MN Executive Director

Judell Anderson, executive director of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) since 1996, announced that she will retire at the end of this year, the association reports.

With Anderson at the helm, AASP-MN enjoyed major legislative victories, created a scholarship program, expanded member benefits and attained record membership. She introduced strategic planning and applied best-practice association management principles into the day-to-day work of the association. Perhaps one of the most important accomplishments during her tenure was the founding of