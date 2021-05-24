Classic Collision Acquires 4 Collision Repair Centers

Marks entry into Alaska for multiple shop operator, also adds location in Florida.

Classic Collision, LLC announced two separate acquisitions of three Able Body Shops in Anchorage, Alaska and one Prestige Auto Collision in Cutler Bay, Fla. Classic Collision now operates a total of 74 repair centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, California, and Alaska.

Prestige Auto Collision’s staff and expert technicians have been serving the Miami community for many years.

“We are excited to be part of Classic’s growth in Florida and will continue providing high-quality repairs to the customers in our community,” said Abdiel Martinez, former owner