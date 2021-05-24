CCC Reports Revenue of $157.8 million in First Quarter

CCC Information Services Inc. announced total revenue was $157.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 ended March 31, compared to $159.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted for the impact of the divestiture of a portion of its professional services casualty solution in December 2020, total revenue grew 7% in the first quarter of 2021.

“CCC’s first quarter performance benefitted from several positive trends across our business, and continued to demonstrate the significant value we deliver to all participants in the P&C insurance economy. Our first quarter results came in as expected, and our accelerating growth positions