I-CAR Opens Online Nominations for 2020 Russ Verona Memorial Award and Jeff Silver Award

The Inter-Industry on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced online nominations are now open for its two top 2020 industry awards which recognize outstanding contributions to advancing technical education and professionalism in the collision repair industry; the Russ Verona Memorial Award and the Jeff Silver Award.

Nominations for both awards are being accepted for consideration through July 30, with winners announced at a special ceremony at SEMA 2021 in Las Vegas. Nomination criteria and online applications can be found below.

Established in 2006, the Russ Verona Memorial Award honors a Gold Class shop that actively promotes technical training and a positive