Traffic Volume in March Up 19% Compared to Last Year

March levels at best since start of pandemic compared to 2019. The improvement in traffic volume compared to last year was dramatic compared to the first month impacted by the pandemic.

Travel volume in March increased substantially on a year-over-year basis and the decrease compared to 2019 levels was the smallest since the start of the pandemic. Travel for the month of March is estimated at 261.1 billion vehicle miles nationwide according to the most recent data released by the Federal Highway Administration. March’s traffic volume represents an increase of 19.0% or 42.0 billion vehicle miles above March 2020 that