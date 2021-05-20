SCRS and OEC Announce Blueprint Optimization Tool Update

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and OEC announced the release of a new update to the Blueprint Optimization Tool (BOT) that adds hundreds of new operations and features to the repairer-designed estimating resource.
The update features crowd-sourced end-user feedback to bring in the most requested operations. These are operations often performed and overlooked on preliminary repair plans.
The newest version of the BOT features:
- Over 350 additional operations added to the part code table, which now exceeds 1500 total entries
- Specific ADAS, Scanning, Inspection and Calibration operations
Existing BOT users will receive detailed instructions via email from OEC
