SCRS and OEC Announce Blueprint Optimization Tool Update

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and OEC announced the release of a new update to the Blueprint Optimization Tool (BOT) that adds hundreds of new operations and features to the repairer-designed estimating resource.

The update features crowd-sourced end-user feedback to bring in the most requested operations. These are operations often performed and overlooked on preliminary repair plans.

The newest version of the BOT features:

Over 350 additional operations added to the part code table, which now exceeds 1500 total entries

Specific ADAS, Scanning, Inspection and Calibration operations

Existing BOT users will receive detailed instructions via email from OEC