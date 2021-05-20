Rhode Island $15 Minimum Wage Bill Signed into Law

Legislation will gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 over four years.

Legislation sponsored by Rep. David A. Bennett and Sen. Ana B. Quezada to raise the minimum wage in Rhode Island from $11.50 to $15 over the next four years was signed into law by Gov. Dan McKee on May 20, two days after passage by the General Assembly.

Flanked by the sponsors, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos and many legislators, Governor McKee signed the bill (2021-H 5130A, 2021-S 0001aa) in a ceremony outside the State House this morning.

The